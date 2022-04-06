Total War: Warhammer 3 First Major Update Overhauls Realm Of Chaos Mechanics

Creative Assembly has released update 1.1.0 for Total War: Warhammer 3, the first big patch since the game launched. It introduces an overhaul to the game's Realm Of Chaos feature, as well as a variety of balances and optimization changes.

The patch notes explain that the update has added a variety of changes aimed at improving gameplay, mechanics, crash and bug fixes, and optimization. The Realm of Chaos update in particular now allows more flexibility, with the developer reducing the effect of negative traits inflicted upon the Realms of Chaos by 50 percent, while Daemon Legendary Lords will no longer be afflicted by the negative traits within the realm of their respective Chaos God.

Negative traits inflicted by will also now be removed when a Legendary Lord completes the survival battle within that realm, and players will now be able to construct “Protection” buildings which will prevent rifts from spawning in the province they're built.

In addition, The Daemon Prince--which the developer thought was underperforming in battles against enemy lords--has undergone adjustments. Each of his base stats has been buffed, and to accommodate for the change, Creative Assembly has reduced the effect values of the starting gifts available to The Daemon Prince when starting a new campaign.

A fix has finally been added for a bugged interaction between the Everlasting Gift tech and Gift of Slaneesh upgrade, Supply Lines values will now update properly when disbanding Lords, and Corrupted traits are now removed when the corrupted character spends time in a province with lower levels of that particular type of corruption.

A collection of fixes have also been addressed for campaign issues and factions, and two returning Domination battlefields, including Arnheim and Battle for Itza, have been added. The lengthy patch notes can be found on the official Total War website.