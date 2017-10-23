Total War: Warhammer 2's New Mortal Empire Mode Takes Fantasy Battles To A New Level

Total War: Warhammer 2's upcoming Mortal Empires mode promises to introduce the largest map in Total War history. By combining both the first game and the second games' battlegrounds, developer Creative Assembly is giving players the opportunity to puppeteer a fantasy war on a scale much grander than anything it has done before.

If you own both Total War: Warhammer games, you'll be able to pit over 100 factions from across the two titles against each other. With 117 starting locations, 295 settlements, and 35 legendary lords, it promises to be a vast, involved gameplay experience. But is it any good?

GameSpot's Dave Jewitt, a self-confessed Total War and Warhammer nut, recently had some hands-on time with the mode and has offered his assessment of how it's coming together. In the video above you can hear him talk about how the thousands of new variables impacts flow, the opportunities bringing all the factions together provides, and whether you'll need an insane PC to play the mode.

For those wondering if they should check the base game out, GameSpot's Total War: Warhammer 2 review awarded it a 9/10. "With Warhammer II, Total War doesn't reinvent anything so much as it iterates on the ideas that made the first so special," said Daniel Starkey. "At its heart there's still the marriage of Total War's big-scale strategy and Warhammer's precise tactical play. But, through a thousand tiny tweaks, they've refined the experience into one of the most intriguing and exciting strategy games ever."

Total War: Warhammer 2's Mortal Empires mode will launch on October 26 for PC.