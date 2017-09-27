Total War: Warhammer 2 Release Date, Review, Races, And Everything You Need To Know

Creative Assembly's next entry in the Total War series is nearly here. Total War: Warhammer II is a follow-up to last year's real-time strategy game Total War: Warhammer, and it boasts a wide range of improvements, new races, and more.

Below, you'll find a roundup of all the basics concerning the new game. For impressions, you can also check out our Total War: Warhammer II review, which states, "Stepping back into the world of Warhammer is always a fantastical journey, and with Total War: Warhammer II, never before has an adaptation of the source material felt quite so natural."

Total War: Warhammer II Review

"With Warhammer II, Total War doesn't reinvent anything so much as it iterates on the ideas that made the first so special. At its heart there's still the marriage of Total War's big-scale strategy and Warhammer's precise tactical play. But, through a thousand tiny tweaks, they've refined the experience into one of the most intriguing and exciting strategy games ever." -- Daniel Starkey [Total War: Warhammer II review]

When Does It Come Out?

Total War: Warhammer II has a release date set for September 28. As noted below, there's a special Norsca Race Pack available by pre-ordering or purchasing the game during its release week. It's the second part in a trilogy.

What Systems Is It Available On?

As is typical of most strategy games, Warhammer II is computer-only. For now, it's also limited to Windows PCs, although we do know there are plans for Mac and Linux versions. Those are expected to be announced later this year.

What Are The System Requirements?

As noted above, you'll need a Windows PC (for now). In terms of specific hardware, Creative Assembly has outlined minimum requirements and two different sets of recommended specs for Warhammer II.

PC Recommended Specifications

Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to High, running at 1920×1080:

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

PC Minimum Specifications

Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to Low, running at 1280×720:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

PC 60 FPS+ Specifications

Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs. 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to Ultra, running at 1920×1080:

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

What Versions Are Available?

In addition to the standard game, a premium, $150 version of Warhammer II is available known as the Serpent God Collector's Edition. There's also the Limited Edition that comes with a metal case, sticker set, and mini strategy guide. As a bonus, those who pre-order the game or purchase it during its week of availability will receive the Norsca Race Pack. Rather than adding a new race to Warhammer II, however, this is DLC for the original Total War: Warhammer.

What's With The Combined World Map?

At some point post-release, Creative Assembly will release an update that combines the world map from the first game with that of the second. This will allow players to explore it with races from either game, depending on which ones they own.

Is There Mod Support?

Mod support is planned but will not be out until "very shortly after launch." This will include support for both Steam Workshop and the Assembly Kit.

What New Races Are There?

Total War: Warhammer II introduces a total of four playable races: High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, and the much-requested Skaven.