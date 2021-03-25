Total War: Rome Remastered Announced, Coming April 29

Sega has announced a remaster of Total War: Rome, and it's coming much sooner than you might think. The remastered version of the strategy game will release on April 29 for $30. It's being developed by Feral Interactive in cooperation with The Creative Assembly.

Total War: Rome Remastered will feature overhauled 4K visuals, an additional 16 factions on top of the original 22, a tactical map during battle and overhauled diplomacy system, improved help and tutorial systems, cross-platform multiplayer, and all of the content from the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions. PC players will also get access to the Rome: Total War Collection.

You can preorder Total War: Rome Remastered through Steam, or directly from the Feral Store. If you own the original game on Steam, you can get 50% off the remaster until June 1, 2021. The original Rome: Total War was released in 2004, and the Total War series originated in 2000.

"Working to remaster a classic such as Rome, has been an exhilarating challenge: a bit like recutting the crown jewels," said Feral Interactive managing director David Stephen, in the announcement. "We are delighted with the result and hope that fans of this fantastic franchise will be too."