Total War: Medieval II Kingdoms Expansion Releases This Fall

A new expansion for Total War: Medieval II on mobile is coming soon, and it gives you a chance to live out and even alter some major world events. As revealed during GameSpot's Swipe mobile showcase, the Kingdoms expansion is coming this fall, spanning 400 years of world history, including western colonization.

The trailer shows off some of the campaign options, from the Teutonic Knights fighting over control of the Baltic to colonization of the Americas. In that case, you can actually take either side of the conflict, as European invaders or indigenous defenders. The trailer shows off the ability to play as Mayan and Apachean tribes.

The Kingdoms expansion does not have a release date yet, but the trailer notes that it will all be bundled together as one purchase. It will be available on both iOS and Android devices.

Total War: Medieval II takes the popular turn-based and real-time hybrid strategy series and brings it to mobile devices. A price was not given for the expansion, but the base mobile game is $15.