Torchlight Infinite's Next Closed Beta Starts on April 25

Torchlight: Infinite will kick off its second mobile closed beta on April 25, with this new build being focused on adding a series of improvements to the game's current skill system.

Developer XD Inc. says that the playtest will be able to focus on greater build flexibility for players to experiment with, as they'll be able to choose from five heroes, 24 talent trees, and over 240 skills between them. This includes the latest hero for the game, Commander Moto, who excels at leading large-scale warfares alongside an entourage of mechanical friends.

If you're interested in taking part, you can now sign up on the official website and wait for an invite into the closed beta. Other features of the beta will include unlockable items, and maps, randomized dungeons, encounters, loot drops, and attack cooldowns or stamina systems that would limit extended play sessions.

Torchlight Infinite

Gallery

Torchlight Infinite was first revealed in 2020, with this game being set 200 years after the events of Torchlight II and taking place in the Era of Ember Tech. An Ember blight has begun to corrupt the land of Leptis, and it'll be up to you to stop the scourge. When its ready for a full launch on PC, iOS, and Android, Torchlight Infinite will regularly update itself with new game modes, endgame expansion, and seasonal content.

Last year saw Embracer Group acquire Torchlight owner Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios in a $125 million deal, and since then the Swedish group has only added more studios to its portfolio. Dark Horse Entertainment joined the group for an undisclosed sum of cash, and this month Beamdog joined the massive company.