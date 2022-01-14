Torchlight: Infinite Entering Closed Beta For iOS And Android On January 18

Torchlight fans looking for a new way to play now that Torchlight III has been out for over a year will soon find it, as the mobile entry of the hack-and-slash action-RPG franchise Torchlight: Infinite will be entering closed beta on January 18.

Developer XD Inc. announced the upcoming beta with a new gameplay trailer, showing off some of the game's flashy skill combos. Those who signed up on the Torchlight: Infinite website in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will receive instructions on how to download the beta if selected.

The beta will feature four playable heroes and 24 talent trees offering over 180 abilities, according to the official press release. All dungeons, encounters, and loot drops will be randomized, and there will be no cooldown or stamina system that will prevent players from enjoying the beta. Finally, everything in the beta can be unlocked for free, including heroes, skills, maps, and items.

Torchlight: Infinite is set 200 years after the events of Torchlight II, and "spawns players in the prosperous Era of Ember Tech as they embark on an epic quest to stop Aember - the Ember Blight - from corrupting the sacred land of Leptis'' according to the official release. It is the first game in the franchise since Torchlight III, which launched on consoles and PC in October 2020.