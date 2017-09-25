  1. Barcelona Versus Real Madrid In FIFA 18
  2. Middle-earth: Shadow Of War PC Celebrimbor Side-Mission Gameplay
  3. New Releases - Top Games Out This Week - September 24
  4. Is 2017 The Year Of Nintendo? - Reboot 14.5
  5. Destiny 2 Adds Faction Rallies; PUBG Hits Major Milestone - GS News
  6. Celebrating Halo 3 Turning 10 - GameSpot Live
  7. Playing Zone Of The Enders VR Made Us Skeptical
  8. Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Street Fighting With Camp Joy's Camp Boss
  9. 7 Minutes With Divinity: Original Sin 2's Character Creator
  10. Destroying a Doomsday Machine in SteamWorld Dig 2
  11. The First 17 Minutes Of SteamWorld Dig 2 Gameplay
  12. Channel Zero: No-End House Episode 1 "This Isn't Real" Breakdown!
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Torchlight Dev's Hob Brings Classic Adventure Charm To A Lost World

  • Feature
1 Comments

The Lost Warrior

by on

There’s a lot to uncover in the rich and vibrant world of Hob, the upcoming release from Torchlight developer Runic Games. The gameplay video above showcases the style of exploration and combat you'll find in this new action-adventure game. Also, be sure to check out our video coverage of the sprawling RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2, where we dive into the 7 Essential Tips For Beginners.

Switching things up from the hack-and-slash, dungeon-crawling gameplay of their previous games, Hob aims to offer a more thoughtful and adventurous experience about uncovering the hidden truths of your past--along with getting into a number of fights along the way. Hob brings players to an exciting and lush world where nature has overtaken an ancient civilization, leaving a number of unanswered questions.

Channeling classic action-adventure games like The Legend of Zelda, you'll play as a wandering, lost warrior who must explore this nearly abandoned world and discover how strange and discover how these strange and parasitic monsters have spread across the landscape. Wielding a massive, upgradeable mechanical arm, your reflexes will be tested as you unearth the hidden secrets of the land.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9

Along with Hob's visual style, takes a mostly silent approach to its storytelling, showing rather than telling you about the setting and the few characters that inhabit it. Hob is a rather peculiar title that aims to blend the mystique and wonder of a lost world with that of an action-adventure game where your wits and reflexes will win the day.

Hob is set to launch on September 26 on PS4 and Steam.

Filed under:
Hob
Runic Games
PlayStation 4
PC
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (1)
    Load Comments

    More News