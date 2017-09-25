Torchlight Dev's Hob Brings Classic Adventure Charm To A Lost World

There’s a lot to uncover in the rich and vibrant world of Hob, the upcoming release from Torchlight developer Runic Games. The gameplay video above showcases the style of exploration and combat you'll find in this new action-adventure game. Also, be sure to check out our video coverage of the sprawling RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2, where we dive into the 7 Essential Tips For Beginners.

Switching things up from the hack-and-slash, dungeon-crawling gameplay of their previous games, Hob aims to offer a more thoughtful and adventurous experience about uncovering the hidden truths of your past--along with getting into a number of fights along the way. Hob brings players to an exciting and lush world where nature has overtaken an ancient civilization, leaving a number of unanswered questions.

Channeling classic action-adventure games like The Legend of Zelda, you'll play as a wandering, lost warrior who must explore this nearly abandoned world and discover how strange and discover how these strange and parasitic monsters have spread across the landscape. Wielding a massive, upgradeable mechanical arm, your reflexes will be tested as you unearth the hidden secrets of the land.

Along with Hob's visual style, takes a mostly silent approach to its storytelling, showing rather than telling you about the setting and the few characters that inhabit it. Hob is a rather peculiar title that aims to blend the mystique and wonder of a lost world with that of an action-adventure game where your wits and reflexes will win the day.



Hob is set to launch on September 26 on PS4 and Steam.