Top New Games Out This Week On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, And 3DS - November 5

Another week, another batch of hot new games to get your hands on. This Tuesday, you can race with the blue blur in Sonic Forces or in the driver's seat with Need for Speed Payback. The 3DS proves it's still standing strong with Mario Party: The Top 100, and the Nintendo Switch goes to hell with Doom. Finally, the PC crowd can enjoy the tense samurai combat of Nioh: Complete Edition.

Sonic Forces -- November 7

You know the name of the game with Sonic, but the latest installment is shaking things up with custom characters. For the first time, you can design your own hero to race alongside the blue blur. And depending on which base you choose, your custom hero can use different powers to traverse each level.

Further Reading:

Nioh: Complete Edition -- November 7

PS4 players experienced this trial by yokai back in spring, but PC players will get a little more bang for their buck. Complete Edition includes the base game and every DLC expansion, plus an exclusive valve-topped kabuto helmet.

Further Reading:

Need for Speed Payback -- November 10

Much like Sonic Forces, Payback is also spicing up its series formula. Taking inspiration from the Fast and Furious movies, this entry is all about what EA calls "action driving." With three drivers to choose from, each with different abilities behind the wheel, it certainly does sound action-packed.

Further Reading:

Mario Party: The Top 100 -- November 10

Speaking of packing things in, the latest Mario Party brings together the best 100 games across the entire series, with new options for getting through each round faster. Thanks to the 3DS's Download Play, you only need one cartridge to play with friends too.

Doom -- November 10

If you didn't experience Doom last summer, or if you're looking to take the demon-slaying game on the go, this is the port for you. Multiplayer is available as a separate download, and the game is deliberately locked at 30 frames per second, but that's the price you pay to go to hell, anywhere.

Further Reading: