Top New Games Out This Week On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC - October 22

Every Sunday, GameSpot takes a look at a handful of the hottest games launching that week, and this Friday is home to three very heavy hitters: Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Before that, on Tuesday, PlayStation 4 players can check out Hidden Agenda, while the PC crowd finally gets its hands on Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 -- October 24

Console players have had over a month to explore Destiny 2's planets and raids, but it's finally time for for those on PC to jump in. By this point you probably know everything you want to know about the game, but that doesn't change the mountain of new guns, gear, and other loot waiting for you in orbit.

Further Reading:

Hidden Agenda -- October 24

From the team behind Until Dawn comes another choice-driven adventure, but instead of getting teens through a haunted mountain lodge, you're solving murders. Using Sony's PlayLink app, a group of players can vote on those choices together--but someone is also named the mole, who is tasked with sabotaging the investigation.

Further Reading:

Assassin's Creed: Origins -- October 27

Much like a mummy rising from its sarcophagus, Origins is looking to breath new life into the Assassin's Creed series with a totally new hitbox-based combat system. The ancient Egyptian setting also means lots of tall sphinxes and pyramids to parkour your way around.

Further Reading:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- October 27

Machine Games' followup isn't pulling any punches. The Nazis have won WWII and taken over the United States, which means it's time for BJ Blazkowicz to lead a new revolution. Expanded dual-wielding options and a melee axe mean it's gonna be a bloody fight. Look for a Nintendo Switch version next year too.

Further Reading:

Super Mario Odyssey -- October 27

Mario's latest adventure is all about free-form exploration. That means you can collect Moons, coins, and special costumes in any order you see fit, while making your way through a whole atlas of massive kingdoms. Also, shirtless Mario. Totally a thing.

Further Reading: