Top New Games Out This Week On Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, And 3DS - November 19

Every Sunday, New Releases takes a look at some of the hottest games releasing that week, and this time around we have lots of options for gaming on the go. Of course, you could also stay home and play Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV on your PlayStation VR. Alternatively, you can cook up some fun with Battle Chef Brigade, or lay the smackdown on some thugs in River City: Rival Showdown. You can also command all sorts of infantrymen and vehicles in Tiny Metal, or hop behind the driver's seat of Gear Club Unlimited.

Battle Chef Brigade -- November 20

Available on: PC, PS4, Switch

When you think of cooking, you probably don't picture a half-beat 'em up, half-puzzle game. But that's exactly how Battle Chef Brigade operates. You have to hunt down your food before you can cook it up--it's all part of the tournament to join the brigade itself.

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV -- November 21

Available on: PS4

Square Enix's first crack at VR is a full-fledged game based on Prince Noctis's favorite hobby. Between all the different lures, rods, and fishing spots, there are plenty of creatures to reel in--and this game definitely doesn't shy away from boss battles either.

River City: Rival Showdown -- November 21

Available on: 3DS

It's been 25 years since River City Ransom launched, and this 3DS remake is finally coming stateside for another round. Along with new portability come a new art style and multiple endings.

Gear Club Unlimited -- November 21

Available on: Switch

Nintendo Switch gets its first sim-style racing game this week. Between all the famous cars and 400 tracks to race them across, you have plenty of room to floor it. Four-player local split-screen races and online leaderboards ain't too shabby either.

Tiny Metal -- November 21

Available on: PC, PS4, Switch

If you've been itching for a new Advance Wars game, Tiny Metal is the next best thing. You've got tons of troops to command across a tile-based board, and a character-driven campaign to conquer along the way. It's not the size of the metal--it's how you use it.