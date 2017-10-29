Top New Games Out This Month On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC - November
Give thanks for shooters, racers, and speedy heroes.
At the start of every month, New Releases takes a look at the full month's releases instead of our usual weekly preview of upcoming games. November will see one shooter return to its roots with Call of Duty: WW2 and another launch into space with Star Wars: Battlefront II. Speed demons can also get their fix with Need for Speed Payback. On the family-friendly side, you can also run through Sonic Forces or save the multiverse with Lego Marvel Superheroes 2.
Call of Duty: WW2 -- November 3
As you can tell from the name, Call of Duty is going back to the second World War. But with a campaign mode set in the European theater, new divisions and modes in multiplayer, and the return of Nazi Zombies, it should feel like anything but a rewind.
Sonic Forces -- November 7
Sonic Forces is looking to mix up the hedgehog's formula in a few ways. First, much like Sonic Generations, both classic and modern Sonics will be playable in 2D and 3D levels, respectively. Second--and this is huge--for the first time in the series, you'll be able to create a custom hero to race alongside the blue blur.
Need for Speed Payback -- November 10
Need for Speed and the Fast and Furious seem like a match made in heaven, and that's what Payback is going for. EA says it's full of "action driving," and with three different drivers with unique abilities behind the wheel, there are sure to be plenty of action-packed stunts along the road.
Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 -- November 14
Lego is upping the ante by having worlds collide in this minifigure-filled sequel. You'll have to journey through all sorts of Marvel universes in your quest to stop Kang the Conqueror. With mixed-up worlds comes crazy character combinations like Iron Duck (Howard the Duck in an Iron Man suit) too.
Star Wars: Battlefront II -- November 17
Battlefront II is all about give you more. It has maps and heroes from across every era of Star Wars, with more to come as free DLC. Unlike the first game, it also has a full-fledged campaign mode with original characters. If you like space battles, those are here too.
