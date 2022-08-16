Top Gun: Maverick Soars To Home Video Next Week With 110 Minutes Of Bonus Footages
2022's highest-grossing movie will be available on digital platforms August 23, with a Blu-ray/DVD release set for November.
Top Gun: Maverick will be available to watch at home later this month. Paramount has announced that the film, which is currently 2022's highest-grossing movie worldwide, will launch on digital retailers August 23.
That's when Maverick will be available to buy and rent at home, with a Blu-ray/DVD version scheduled for release on November 1. Maverick's home video release will include 110 minutes of bonus content, including footage of the cast learning the ropes of flight training. There will also be sequences in the bonus content that documents how the filmmakers captured the movie's incredible flying sequences.
Star Tom Cruise will appear in the bonus features, too, discussing his passion for flying and other things. The music videos for the original songs made for the movie from Lady Gaga ("Hold My Hand") and OneRepublic ("I Ain't Worried") will be featured on the home video release, too.
Below are some of the bonus features on the Top Gun: Maverick home video release, as written by Paramount and shared by Collider.
Released in June after COVID-related delays, Maverick is 2022's highest-grossing movie worldwide, bringing in $1.37 billion. Cruise, who was also a producer, said he did not allow Maverick to debut on a streaming service. "I make movies for the big screen," Cruise said.
Top Gun: Maverick Home Video Bonus Features
- Cleared For Take Off—Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane.
- Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick—Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!
- A Love Letter To Aviation—Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.
- Forging The Darkstar—Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.
- Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival—Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
- "Hold My Hand" – Lady Gaga Music Video—Watch Lady Gaga's music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.
- "I Ain't Worried" – OneRepublic Music Video—Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer - We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.
