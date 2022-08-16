Top Gun: Maverick Soars To Home Video Next Week With 110 Minutes Of Bonus Footages

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to watch at home later this month. Paramount has announced that the film, which is currently 2022's highest-grossing movie worldwide, will launch on digital retailers August 23.

That's when Maverick will be available to buy and rent at home, with a Blu-ray/DVD version scheduled for release on November 1. Maverick's home video release will include 110 minutes of bonus content, including footage of the cast learning the ropes of flight training. There will also be sequences in the bonus content that documents how the filmmakers captured the movie's incredible flying sequences.

Star Tom Cruise will appear in the bonus features, too, discussing his passion for flying and other things. The music videos for the original songs made for the movie from Lady Gaga ("Hold My Hand") and OneRepublic ("I Ain't Worried") will be featured on the home video release, too.

Below are some of the bonus features on the Top Gun: Maverick home video release, as written by Paramount and shared by Collider.

Released in June after COVID-related delays, Maverick is 2022's highest-grossing movie worldwide, bringing in $1.37 billion. Cruise, who was also a producer, said he did not allow Maverick to debut on a streaming service. "I make movies for the big screen," Cruise said.

Top Gun: Maverick Home Video Bonus Features