Top Gun 2 Release Date, Title, And Director Confirmed

The sequel to 1986's Top Gun is finally happening--and now we know more about it. According Deadline, the follow-up will hit theaters on July 12, 2019. Additionally, it's been confirmed that Tron Legacy director Joseph Kosinski will direct the sequel.

What's more, star Tom Cruise, who returns in the role of Maverick, has confirmed that the sequel is titled Top Gun 2: Maverick. The character Maverick is now the old man, of sorts, imparting his wisdom and experience on new pilots to help them learn the ropes.

"Aviators are back, the need for speed. We're going to have big, fast machines. It's going to be a competition film, like the first one. It's going to be in the same vein, the same tone, as the first one … but a progression for Maverick."

As explained by Deadline, the Top Gun sequel has been in the works for a while now. The original film's director, Tony Scott, was apparently on tap to direct the sequel, but after his death, the project was put on hold.

Kosinski, the director, also directed Oblivion and a big, cool live-action trailer for Destiny.