Top Gun 2 Is "Definitely Happening," Tom Cruise Says

"It's true. It is definitely happening."

The rumors about a Top Gun sequel are true.

Star Tom Cruise said today in an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise that the sequel is "definitely happening." He added that he will "probably" start filming in the next year.

Directed by the late Tony Scott, Top Gun was released 31 years ago, in 1986. Cruise played Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, while the film also starred Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, and Tom Skerritt. The movie was nominated for multiple Oscars, winning Best Music, Original Song for "Take My Breath Away."

The movie was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. In January last year, Bruckheimer tweeted a picture of himself and Cruise, saying the pair talked about "a little Top Gun 2."

There is no word yet on the story for Top Gun 2, which actors may return (besides Cruise), or who would direct. We'll report back with more information as it's made available.

