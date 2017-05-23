Top Gun 2 Is "Definitely Happening," Tom Cruise Says

The rumors about a Top Gun sequel are true.

Star Tom Cruise said today in an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise that the sequel is "definitely happening." He added that he will "probably" start filming in the next year.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Directed by the late Tony Scott, Top Gun was released 31 years ago, in 1986. Cruise played Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, while the film also starred Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, and Tom Skerritt. The movie was nominated for multiple Oscars, winning Best Music, Original Song for "Take My Breath Away."

The movie was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. In January last year, Bruckheimer tweeted a picture of himself and Cruise, saying the pair talked about "a little Top Gun 2."

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

There is no word yet on the story for Top Gun 2, which actors may return (besides Cruise), or who would direct. We'll report back with more information as it's made available.