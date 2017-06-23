Top-Down Martian Shooter Solstice Chronicles: MIA Gets New Trailer And Release Date

Solstice Chronicles: MIA is a last-man-standing style shooter coming soon from indie studio Ironward, and it's the follow-up to the developer's 2014 tactical strategy game The Red Solstice. The game now has a release date set for this summer, as well as a new trailer you can watch above.

Players are thrown "into the boots of a lone marine, left for dead, clawing for his own shotgun-induced survival as he faces off against all manner of sci-fi horrors," according to the game's description. The game is played top-down, and while it boasts "twin-stick shooter sensibilities," Ironward says there will be a fair amount of strategy involved in battling hordes of Martian mutants when it launches on July 26 for PC.

Solstice Chronicles: MIA will also feature class-based skill trees and upgradable weapons. Your chatty drone companion, which accompanies you on your battle for survival, also has many abilities to help keep you alive. The game will also include local multiplayer and co-op play.

While the game is currently scheduled for a PC release only, Ironward says a PlayStation 4 version is coming later this year. The studio's first game, The Red Solstice, is currently 70% off in the Steam Summer Sale, where it's available for just $6.