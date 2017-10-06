Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN For September 2017 Revealed

Sony has released its US PSN sales charts for September, and it's no surprise which game placed number one. Destiny 2 was the hottest selling PlayStation 4 game in September, as expected (it launched on September 6), followed by three sports games.

NBA 2K18 came in second, with FIFA 18 and Madden NFL 18 following in third and fourth. The surprise PS4 release of RPG classic Final Fantasy IX came in fifth place. It's always worth noting that Grand Theft Auto V, first released for PS4 in 2014, is still in 7th place.

The charts also contain PS VR games too. While shooter Superhot VR remains in top place, new game Sparc took the second spot. As for PS Vita, the critically-acclaimed Undertale continues to dominate. On the PS3 chart, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 topped the list last month. For PS3, Grand Theft Auto V remains in second place. Check out the chart for PS4 sales below, or head over to PlayStation's website to check out the full listings.

September's Top PS4 Downloads