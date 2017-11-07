Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN For October 2017

Sony has announced the best-selling games of October on PlayStation Network, and the top-seller for PlayStation 4 was a game released in September.

FIFA 18 was the best-selling game overall on the PSN in October, with South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Gran Turismo Sport rounding out the top five in that order. You can see the full Top 20 list below.

In terms of PS4 DLC, Rocket League's Fast & Furious '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 add-on was the overall top-seller. Shadow of War's Season Pass was No. 2, with Friday the 13th: The Game's Emote Party Pack 1 and Costume Party Counselor Clothing Pack taking positions 3 and 4, respectively. WWE 2K18's Season Pass was No. 5.

Go to the PlayStation Blog to see a full rundown of October 2017's best-selling PSN games, covering PS4, PS3, PS VR, PS Vita, and PS Classics.

PS4 Top-Sellers On PSN For October 2017: