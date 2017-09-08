Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN For August 2017 Revealed

Sony has revealed the best-selling PlayStation Store games for August 2017. After two months at the top of the charts, Crash Bandicoot has finally been knocked from the No. 1 spot on the PS4 list by Madden NFL 18 and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Unsurprisingly, Madden 18 took the top spot in the US, with Hellblade following behind at No. 2. Ninja Theory's gripping action game came in even higher across the pond, coming in at the top of Europe's PS4 chart. Last month's best-seller in both regions, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, fell to No. 11 in the US and No. 4 in Europe. The other major PS4 releases in August, Sonic Mania and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, both performed quite well, debuting at No. 3 and No. 5 in the US, respectively. (Uncharted took the runner-up spot in Europe, while Sonic landed at No. 8.) The rest of the list is generally what you'd expect by now, with Grand Theft Auto V, Friday the 13th, Minecraft, and Rocket League all still charting improbably high, but the beloved indie RPG Undertale managed to sneak in at No. 8 on the US list.

On the DLC front, Call of Duty: Black Ops III's Zombie Chronicles expansion once again took the top spot in the US, while the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass came in at No. 1 in Europe. The Just Cause 3: Air, Land, and Sea expansion pass performed well in both regions, landing at No. 2 in the US and No. 3 in Europe. Diablo III's Rise of the Necromancer DLC also had another good month, as did Rocket League's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack.

PS3's top-selling game in the US was Grand Theft Auto V, while FIFA 17 took the top spot in Europe. Undertale was the US's best-selling Vita game, with GTA: Liberty City Stories taking that honor in Europe. You can see the top 20 PS4 games for each region below. The full US chart can be found here and Europe chart here.

August 2017's Best-Selling PS4 Games on PSN in the US

Madden NFL 18 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Sonic Mania Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Friday the 13th Undertale Minecraft EA Sports UFC 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rocket League Need for Speed LawBreakers Absolver For Honor Life Is Strange: Before the Storm The Evil Within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Overcooked

August 2017's Best-Selling PS4 Games on PSN in Europe