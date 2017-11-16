Top 20 Best-Selling Games In The US For October 2017 Revealed

Following Nintendo's initial report, The NPD Group has now released its full report for October 2017 US sales, covering games and hardware. Starting with games, Middle-earth: Shadow of War was No. 1 for the month, with Assassin's Creed: Origins, Super Mario Odyssey, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and NBA 2K18 rounding out the top five. You can see a list of the top 20 best sellers below.

Developing...