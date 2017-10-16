Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Shadow Of War And Evil Within 2 Fail To Top Chart In Debut Week

Middle-earth: Shadow of War and The Evil Within 2 both launched last week, but they were beaten to the top of the UK physical sales charts by FIFA 18 for the week ending October 14. EA's football title is top of the table for a third week in a row, with Shadow of War and The Evil Within 2 following in No.2 and No.3, respectively.

The pair of new releases push Forza Motorsport 7 down to No.4, Forza Horizon 3 to No.5, and Destiny 2 to No.6. It's the first time Bungie's shooter has dropped out of the top five since its launch in early September. The only other new release was the physical version of Friday the 13th: The Game, which debuts at No.15 after launching digitally in May.

Despite a 55% drop in week-on-week sales, FIFA 18 still managed to sell 40% more copies than Shadow of War this week (via GamesIndustry.biz). Warner's new action game went down well with critics and was awarded a 7/10 in our Shadow of War review. Critic Justin Haywald wrote: "It tries to be larger than its predecessor, there are more abilities, more weapons, more Orcs, yet it leaves you wanting less. But at its core, it's a fun experience with brilliant moments that provide fascinating insight into some of the untold stories of Middle-earth. I just wish it had known when to stop." For more, watch our in-depth feature on the struggle to bring The Lord of the Rings to video games or check out all our Shadow of War tips, guides, and walkthroughs.

The Evil Within 2 was similarly popular amongst reviewers. In our verdict, Alessandro Fillari said "the sequel does an admirable job of ratcheting up the tension and scares when it needs to, while also giving you the freedom to explore and proceed how you want." Read more in our full The Evil Within 2 review.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.