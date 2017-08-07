Top 10 UK Sales Chart: PS4's Crash Bandicoot's N. Sane Trilogy Comes Top Again

Crash Bandicoot's N. Sane Trilogy is top of the UK charts for a third successive week and a fifth week in total, according to sales monitor Chart-Track. The company says the remaster trilogy has now achieved "the most weeks at No.1 for a PS4-exclusive title and the most weeks at No.1 for any title so far this year."

The week ending August 5 also sees Grand Theft Auto V rise one place to No.2 after it was revealed recently that the Rockstar open-world game is the UK's best-selling physical title so far this year. Below that, continued price promotions see three Bethesda titles shift up one slot--Fallout 4 is now No.3, Doom No.4, and Dishonored 2 No.5. Splatoon 2, which took second spot for its first two weeks on sale, has now slipped to No.6.

It's not just in the UK that Crash Bandicoot is performing well. Sony revealed last week that the remaster trilogy was the best-selling title on PSN in the US and Europe last month, and publisher Activision stated the game has "surpassed all … expectations by a pretty wide margin."

The company went on to say that Crash's success may pave the way for more classic games to make a comeback. "While there are no new announcements today, I think you can be confident there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP," said Activision's CEO, Eric Hirshberg. "The other opportunity beyond remasters is to look at some of our classic IP and ask whether or not it can be reborn on a new platform, like what we're doing with Skylanders on mobile. Our IP library is an asset that, when done right, can be very powerful."

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.