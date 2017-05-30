Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Injustice 2 Maintains No.1 In Second Week

Injustice 2 has maintained its position atop the UK physical sales chart for the week ending May 27, as Nintendo Switch's new fighting game Ultra Street Fighter II debuts at No.10.

Below these, Blizzard's Overwatch soars from No.18 to No.2 in the same week its anniversary event went live. Grand Theft Auto V, meanwhile, retains its No.3 position. Its publisher, Rockstar, announced last week that the open-world game has now shipped over 80 million copies.

Other than Ultra Street Fighter II, the week's only new releases were Rime, which finished at No.27, and Switch's Disgaea 5: Complete at No.36.

Injustice 2's success follows a positive critical reception; our critic, Peter Brown, called it "a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike." Read more in our full Injustice 2 review or check out these 9 Easter eggs and references you might've missed.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of sales monitor Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.