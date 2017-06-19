Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Horizon Zero Dawn Beats Switch's Arms To No.1

Sony's open-world title Horizon Zero Dawn has finished top of the UK sales chart this week, meaning the game returns to No.1 for the first since its release in March. Nintendo's Switch exclusive Arms, meanwhile, debuts at No.2 for the week ending June 17. According to sales monitor Chart-Track, it was the fourth-biggest Switch game launch so far, behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, and 1-2-Switch.

Below that, Grand Theft Auto V continues to chart well at No.3, and Dirt 4 drops one place from No.3 to No.4 in its second week on sale. Wipeout: Omega Collection, which debuted at No.1 last week, falls to No.5.

Horizon Zero Dawn has sold well for Sony since its launch--the company recently revealed the game has sold through over 3.4 million units, up from 2.6 million units sold in its first two weeks.

New Horizon Zero Dawn DLC was revealed at E3 last week. The expansion, titled The Frozen Wilds, is scheduled to launch in 2017, though a specific release date was not announced. The first trailer was shown during Sony's E3 briefing, and you can watch it above.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.