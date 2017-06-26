Top 10 UK Sales Chart: GTA 5 Is No.1, Nearly Four Years After Launch

Grand Theft Auto V has finished top of the UK charts this week, over three-and-a-half years since its original release. According to sales monitor Chart-Track, GTA was the best-selling title in the UK for the week ending June 24, and the open-world title has now spent a total of 13 weeks at No.1--putting it in joint-third place for the most weeks at the top alongside 2010's Zumba Fitness.

In its third week on sale, Dirt 4 achieves its highest place finish yet at No.2. Below FIFA 17 in No.3 lies Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which re-enters the top 10 following price promotions. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds off the top five, while last week's top two--Horizon Zero Dawn and Arms--drop to No.8 and No.7, respectively.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.

During E3 2017, publisher Rockstar announced a new update for GTA V's multiplayer portion, GTA Online. The update, titled Gunrunning, lets you become a "prolific arms dealer" and extend your web of corruption and infamy further.

More recently, GTA V and Rockstar have been in the news after the publisher's parent company, Take-Two, attempted to block distribution of a modding tool called OpenIV. Rockstar argued that "OpenIV enables recent malicious mods that allow harassment of players and interfere with the GTA Online experience for everybody." After fan uproar, Rockstar later released a statement saying that Take-Two "has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar's PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties."

Top 10 UK Sales Chart