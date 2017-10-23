Top 10 UK Sales Chart - Gran Turismo: Sport Debuts At No.1

Gran Turismo: Sport debuts at the top of the UK sales chart for the week ending October 21, pushing EA's FIFA 18 down to No.2. According to sales monitor Chart-Track, Gran Turismo: Sport has had stronger first week sales than the original Gran Turismo and Gran Turismo 6 for PlayStation 3, but "nowhere near the series high of 2010's Gran Turismo 5."

Ubisoft's South Park: The Fractured But Whole makes its debut at No.3, ahead of WWE 2K18, which spends its first week at No.4. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's Middle-earth: Shadow of War drops three places down to No.5, followed by Bethesda's The Evil Within at No.6.

Top 10 mainstay, Grand Theft Auto V, spends its 214th week on the chart at No.8, with Forza Motorsport 7 following it at No.9 and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy at No.10. You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.