Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Forza 7 Fails To Beat FIFA 18 In Debut Week

FIFA 18 maintains its place at the top of the UK sales chart this week, seeing off competition from Microsoft's racer Forza Motorsport 7 in the latter's debut week. EA's football game had a stronger second week than its predecessor, FIFA 17, allowing it to hold on to the top spot.

Below these, hardware bundles help another Forza title, Forza Horizon 3, to No.3 for the week ending October 7, as Activision's Destiny 2 falls two places to No.4. The week's new releases include The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game, which debuts at No.7, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (No.19), Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy (No.31), and Dragons' Dogma: Dark Arisen HD (No.39).

FIFA 18 has proved popular among consumers and critics alike. In our FIFA 18 review, we said the game "captures the world of football and confidently translates it into a video game," but that "EA's soccer series is still lagging far behind PES 2018's more fluid, satisfying football" on the pitch. This year's edition was also released on Switch, but in our FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch review we said the port is "inferior" in nearly every way when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Forza Motorsport 7 has also been received well. We awarded it an 8/10 in our Forza 7 review, with critic Miguel Concepcion saying, "Forza Motorsport 7 is still a feature-rich and competition-diverse bundle of racing events that keep you coming back for more."

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of sales monitor Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.