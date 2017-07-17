Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Final Fantasy 12's PS4 Remaster Debuts At Top

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age has debuted at No.1 for the week ending July 15, handing publisher Square Enix its first No.1 since 2016's Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The RPG forced the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy down from top spot last week to No.3 this, while retailer promotions help Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to No.2.

Overwatch falls one place to No.4 meanwhile, despite sales actually increasing 82% week-on-week, according to sales monitor Chart-Track. Below that, the ever-present Grand Theft Auto V rounds off the top five in its 200th week on the chart.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is the PS4 remaster of the PS2 classic, first released in 2006 (2007 in Europe). In our verdict, critic Miguel Concepcion said the spruced up version contains "a wealth of improvements and changes, delivering a fresh experience even if you've memorized the path from The Phon Coast to The Tomb of Raithwall.

"While its enhancements do not translate into a brand new game for existing fans, The Zodiac Age is nonetheless invigorating," he continued. "For an experience that can last over a hundred hours, the subtle tweaks therein go a long way in showcasing Final Fantasy XII's grand trek in a new light. Its epic, lore-abundant story and its time-tested Gambit System should also appeal to those who missed out on the mainline series' trip to Ivalice the first time around. And thanks in part to the new audio and speed options, The Zodiac Age is an ideal definitive edition: one that improves the game over its original version across the board."

Read more in our full Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age review, or check out our review roundup for a wider view of critical opinion on the RPG.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.

Top 10 UK Sales Chart