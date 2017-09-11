Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Destiny 2 Is 2017's Biggest Launch Yet, But Falls Short Of Destiny 1

Destiny 2 has finished top of the UK physical video games chart in its first week on sale, dethroning Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in the process. However, according to GamesIndustry.biz, Destiny 2's launch week sales were down 58% over the original.

Bungie's sci-fi shooter follows in the wake of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Dishonored 2, and Watch Dogs 2, each of which sold less in their respective first week on sale than their predecessors. However, it should be noted that unlike the original game, Destiny 2 did not launch on PS3 and Xbox 360, and some players may be waiting for the sequel's PC version, which launches on October 24. In addition, sales monitor Chart-Track does not take digital sales into account. Even so, Destiny 2 had the biggest launch of the year so far.

Below Destiny 2 and Uncharted, retailer price promotions see Forza Horizon 3 rise to No.3 and Fallout 4 to No.5. Between them lies the ever-present Grand Theft Auto V. The week ending September 9 saw three new releases: Sony's PS4 exclusive Knack 2 debuts at No.12, Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories at No.21, and the Nintendo Switch physical release of The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ at No.36.

In our Destiny 2 review in progress, critic Kallie Plagge said "Destiny 2 builds on the original in smart ways." For more, you can check out our Destiny 2 review diary or take a look at all the Destiny 2 guides and tips you need to know.

You can see the full top 10 in the list below. This table does not include digital sales data, and thus should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.