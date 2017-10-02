Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Destiny 2 Dethroned By FIFA 18

FIFA 18 has finished top of the UK physical chart in its first week on sale, sending sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 down to No.2. EA's football sim is consistently popular in the UK, and this year looks to be no different with another No.1 in the bag for the week ending September 30.

However, according to GamesIndustry.biz--which cites sales monitor Chart-Track--physical sales are down 25% compared to FIFA 17's launch. This follows a trend we've seen over the past year with games like Call of Duty: Advance Warfare, Watch Dogs 2, and Dishonored 2 all selling less than their respective predecessors. It should of course be noted that FIFA 18 launched on a Friday as opposed to the series' usual Tuesday slot, meaning this year's title had less time in which to rack up sales.

Chart-Track also reports that only 1% of FIFA 18's sales came on Nintendo Switch, with 60% going to PS4 and 37% Xbox One. The Switch version has seemingly suffered low stock at many retailers, however, which no doubt hindered the port's chances.

At No.3 this week is Forza Horizon 3, which Chart-Track notes was helped by retailer bundles containing FIFA 18. The other big football title, PES 2018, drops out of the top 10 for the first time since launch, now down in No.12. The only other new game this week, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, debuts at No.36.

"It's off the pitch that EA excels," we said in our FIFA 18 review. "From the variety of game modes on offer and how everything's presented, to the constant updates in FUT's Team of the Week, Daily Objectives, and discussion of real-world happenings in commentary, FIFA 18 captures the world of football and confidently translates it into a video game. On the pitch, however, EA's soccer series is still lagging far behind PES 2018's more fluid, satisfying football. This year's improvements are welcome, but more needs to be done in the coming years if FIFA is to be a world-beater once again." For more on this year's football games, check out our in-depth comparison of FIFA 18 vs PES 2018.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.