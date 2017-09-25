Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Destiny 2 Continues Its Dominance

For the third week in a row, Activision Blizzard's Destiny 2 takes the No.1 spot on the UK sales chart. According to sales monitor Chart-Track, this makes 11 top spot placements for the publisher, between Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

In the week ending September 23, there were a couple of brand new entries in the top ten, with Bandai Namco's Project Cars 2 arriving at No.2 and Nintendo's Pokken Tournament DX for Switch at No.5. Grand Theft Auto V, a mainstay since its release, spends its 210th week on the chart at No.6.

The other big release for the week, Capcom's Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite makes its debut at No.12, missing out on a top 10 placement. You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.