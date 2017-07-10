Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Stays No.1

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy retains the No.1 spot on the UK sales chart for the week ended July 8. According to sales monitor Chart-Track, no other PlayStation 4 title has managed to hold the top spot for two weeks in the row since Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Grand Theft Auto V, now in its 199th week on the chart, finishes at No.2, ahead of Overwatch at No.3 and FIFA 17 at No.4. Codemasters' Micro Machines: World Series, meanwhile, makes its debut at No.5.

The latest entries in two of gaming's biggest first-person shooter franchises also re-enter the top 10, with EA's Battlefield 1 moving up from No.20 to No.6 and Activision's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare rising from No.11 to No.8. Rounding off the top 10 are Rocket League at No.9 and Horizon Zero Dawn at No.10.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.