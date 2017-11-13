Top 10 UK Sales Chart - COD: WW2 Has Best Second Week Of Any Game In Two Years

Are you enjoying Call of Duty: WWII?

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Call Of Duty: WWII Video Review
  1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TV Spot 4
  2. New Releases - Top Games Out This Week - November 12
  3. Call Of Duty WW2 Fails To Earn Its Campaign's Setting - Reboot Episode 18
  4. Let's Play Resident Evil 7 Part 1 - Resident Kinevil
  5. Final Fantasy 15 Meets Tekken 7 With Noctis DLC - Official Trailer
  6. XCOM Gets The Cold War Treatment In Phantom Doctrine - Gameplay
  7. Whip And Slash Through The Arabian Night In City Of Brass - Gameplay
  8. Medieval 90's FPS Action Returns In Amid Evil - Gameplay
  9. How Cuphead's Devs Gambled On A Dream
  10. Injustice 2 - Fighter Pack 3 Trailer
  11. Mr. Robot Season 3 Episode 5 Breakdown!
  12. Sonic Forces Video Review
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call Of Duty: WWII Video Review

Related
Call of Duty: WWII
Follow
Sonic Forces
Follow
Need for Speed Payback
Follow

Call of Duty: WWII came top of the UK sales chart in its debut week, and it has now carried that momentum into its second week on sale (ending November 11). The shooter finishes No.1 again, and sales monitor Chart-Track says the game earned "the highest-selling second week for a title of not only this year, but 2016 as well."

Below Call of Duty lies FIFA 18, up one place this week to No.2, while Assassin's Creed Origins goes the opposite way to No.3. Two new releases round off the top five, as Need for Speed Payback debuts at No.4, while Sonic Forces finishes in No.5. Other new games out this week include Football Manager 2018 (No.10), Super Lucky's Tale (No.23), and The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs (No.27).

We awarded EA's racer a 5/10 in our Need for Speed Payback review. Critic Richard Wakeling wrote: "Need for Speed Payback's banal racing is only magnified by this focus on grinding. The simple, almost retro, handling model provides occasional bouts of fun, but it's never enough to escape Payback's flaws, with an unwillingness to let you partake in its most hair-raising moments, and a general drabness that seeps into every layer of the game. Fast and Furious, this is not; and that's a disappointing outcome."

Sonic Forces also got a 5/10. "Sonic Forces ultimately fails to advance the mechanics of previously successful 3D Sonic games, or present them in their best light," wrote Matt Espineli. "A mediocre platformer at best, Sonic Forces manages to do nothing more than reinforce long held stereotypes against Sega's beloved blue blur." Read more in our full Sonic Forces review.

In other Call of Duty news, developer Sledgehammer has announced big server changes to help alleviate some of the game's launch issues. There's also a new Call of Duty: WW2 update out now on PS4 and Xbox One.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. FIFA 18
  3. Assassin's Creed Origins
  4. Need for Speed Payback
  5. Sonic Forces
  6. Super Mario Odyssey
  7. Forza Motorsport 7
  8. Forza Horizon 3
  9. Gran Turismo Sport
  10. Football Manager 2018
Filed under:
Call of Duty: WWII
Sonic Forces
Need for Speed Payback
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Nintendo Switch
    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)