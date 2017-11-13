Top 10 UK Sales Chart - COD: WW2 Has Best Second Week Of Any Game In Two Years

Call of Duty: WWII came top of the UK sales chart in its debut week, and it has now carried that momentum into its second week on sale (ending November 11). The shooter finishes No.1 again, and sales monitor Chart-Track says the game earned "the highest-selling second week for a title of not only this year, but 2016 as well."

Below Call of Duty lies FIFA 18, up one place this week to No.2, while Assassin's Creed Origins goes the opposite way to No.3. Two new releases round off the top five, as Need for Speed Payback debuts at No.4, while Sonic Forces finishes in No.5. Other new games out this week include Football Manager 2018 (No.10), Super Lucky's Tale (No.23), and The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs (No.27).

We awarded EA's racer a 5/10 in our Need for Speed Payback review. Critic Richard Wakeling wrote: "Need for Speed Payback's banal racing is only magnified by this focus on grinding. The simple, almost retro, handling model provides occasional bouts of fun, but it's never enough to escape Payback's flaws, with an unwillingness to let you partake in its most hair-raising moments, and a general drabness that seeps into every layer of the game. Fast and Furious, this is not; and that's a disappointing outcome."

Sonic Forces also got a 5/10. "Sonic Forces ultimately fails to advance the mechanics of previously successful 3D Sonic games, or present them in their best light," wrote Matt Espineli. "A mediocre platformer at best, Sonic Forces manages to do nothing more than reinforce long held stereotypes against Sega's beloved blue blur." Read more in our full Sonic Forces review.

In other Call of Duty news, developer Sledgehammer has announced big server changes to help alleviate some of the game's launch issues. There's also a new Call of Duty: WW2 update out now on PS4 and Xbox One.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.