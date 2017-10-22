Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The weekend box office numbers are in, and Tyler Perry's new Halloween movie, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, pulled in $21.7 million to land at No. 1 in the US and Canada, according to Entertainment Weekly. That's about 25 percent below last year's original. The film did not get the best critical reviews but it had an A-minus CinemaScore, meaning audience members generally liked it. This suggests the film could have a strong follow-on due to positive word-of-mouth.

Rounding out the top five movies at the US/Canada box office this weekend were the Gerald Butler disaster movie Geostorm ($13.3 million), Happy Death Day ($9.4 million), Blade Runner 2049 ($7.2 million), and Only The Brave ($6 million).

Notably, Geostorm reportedly had a $120 million budget, so it's not off to the hottest start (though international receipts will boost the number higher). Additionally, the Michael Fassbender thriller The Snowman made only $3.4 million for its opening.

You can find the full Top 10 list for the October 20-22 weekend below, as rounded up and compiled by Entertainment Weekly.

US/Canada Box Office Estimates For October 20-22: