Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The weekend numbers are in, and the new horror movie Happy Death Day was the No. 1 film in the US and Canada in its first weekend in theaters. According to Entertainment Weekly, it pulled in $26.5 million, ahead of expectations, putting it easily ahead of the weekend's No. 2 film, Blade Runner 2049 ($15.1 million).

The horror movie Happy Death Day stars Jessica Rothe playing a college student who, in a Groundhog Day-style twist, relives the day of her murder over and over until she can learn who her killer is. The movie was apparently made on a tiny budget of just $4.5 million, so it seems like it's already a hit commercially. Happy Death Day comes from the production companies Blumhouse and Universal; their win streak continues, as the companies previously worked together on Split and Get Out.

Another notable new release this weekend was Jackie Chan's newest film, The Foreigner. It made $12.8 million in the Friday-Sunday period, landing at No. 3. The film pulled in a further $88.4 million from overseas markets, pushing its global haul to more than $100 million after just three days. Jackie Chan kicking ass still sells, and that's great.

You can see the full top 10 list below, and be sure to go to EW to see a complete breakdown of this weekend's US and Canadian box office results.

Top 10 Movies At US And Canadian Box Office October 13-15: