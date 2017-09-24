Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The latest box office figures have come in, and the action movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle won the weekend in the United States and Canada. It made around $39 million for the Friday-Sunday period in its first weekend, pushing down Stephen King's It to No. 2.

Rounding out the top five for the weekend were The Lego Ninjago Movie ($21.2 million), American Assassin ($6.3 million), and Home Again ($3.3 million). All of these numbers come by way of Entertainment Weekly, which has a full breakdown of this weekend's box office.

Going back to Kingsman, The Golden Circle's $39 million is better than the first three days for the 2015 original, which made $36.2 million for its opening. At $39 million, The Golden Circle is the fifth highest September debut ever before inflation. Internationally, it's expected to make $61.2 million, pushing its global haul to around $100 million.

The Golden Circle stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Halle Barry, Jeff Bridges, and Julianne Moore. In GameSpot's critique, reviewer Michael Rougeau said, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle cranks up the knobs on everything the first movie did. Unfortunately, that means more of the bad along with more of the good. Whether that makes this mission a failure or a success is open to interpretation."

You can see a full rundown of the top 10 movies at the US/Canada box office below for the September 22-24 weekend. Go to EW to learn even more.

Top 10 Movies At The US/Canada Box Office for September 22-24: