Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The weekend's US box office estimates have come in, and the new Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds action movie The Hitman's Bodyguard landed on top. The film brought in $21.6 million at the box office over the weekend, slightly ahead of expectations, according to Entertainment weekly.

Reynolds plays a bodyguard who must protect Jackson's character before testifying against a dictator. It was directed by Patrick Hughes (Expendables 3) and is not faring so well with critics, sitting at a 50 on GameSpot sister site Metacritic. However, it picked up a B + Cinemascore rank, suggesting it could do decently in Week 2 and beyond.

Another notable new release this weekend was Ocean's Eleven director Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, which entered at No. 3, bringing in $8.1 million. It's Soderbergh's first film in four years, following Magic Mike in 2012. The movie stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, and Riley Keough.

Other movies in the top five this weekend were Annabelle: Creation (No. 2, $15.5 million), Dunkirk (No. 4; $6.7 million), and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (No. 5; $5.1 million)

You can see the latest box office estimates below, as rounded up and compiled by EW.

US Box Office Estimates August 18-20: