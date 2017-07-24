Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The Dark Knight and Inception director Christopher Nolan's newest film, Dunkirk, was the No. 1 movie at the US box office weekend--and by a large margin. Box office estimates posted by Entertainment Weekly show that the World War II film made $50.5 million in the US for the July 21-23 period, easily beating the No. 2 movie, Girls Trip, which took in an estimated $30.4 million.

Rounding out the top five were Spider-Man: Homecoming ($22 million), War for the Planet of the Apes ($20.4 million), and Valerian ($17 million).

Going back to Dunkirk, it is Nolan's fourth-biggest US opening ever, according to EW, behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million), The Dark Knight ($158.4 million), and Inception ($62.8 million). It compares favourably to other recent World War II films, beating out the opening-weekend figures for Allied ($12.7 million), Unbroken ($30.6 million), and Fury ($23.7 million).

You can see the full Top 10 list below, and be sure to go to EW to see a detailed breakdown of how the top films performed over the weekend.

July 21-23 US Box Office Figures