Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend
Christopher Nolan's newest movie, Dunkirk, comes out on top.
The Dark Knight and Inception director Christopher Nolan's newest film, Dunkirk, was the No. 1 movie at the US box office weekend--and by a large margin. Box office estimates posted by Entertainment Weekly show that the World War II film made $50.5 million in the US for the July 21-23 period, easily beating the No. 2 movie, Girls Trip, which took in an estimated $30.4 million.
Rounding out the top five were Spider-Man: Homecoming ($22 million), War for the Planet of the Apes ($20.4 million), and Valerian ($17 million).
Going back to Dunkirk, it is Nolan's fourth-biggest US opening ever, according to EW, behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million), The Dark Knight ($158.4 million), and Inception ($62.8 million). It compares favourably to other recent World War II films, beating out the opening-weekend figures for Allied ($12.7 million), Unbroken ($30.6 million), and Fury ($23.7 million).
You can see the full Top 10 list below, and be sure to go to EW to see a detailed breakdown of how the top films performed over the weekend.
July 21-23 US Box Office Figures
- Dunkirk — $50.5 million
- Girls Trip — $30.4 million
- Spider-Man: Homecoming — $22 million
- War for the Planet of the Apes — $20.4
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — $17 million
- Despicable Me 3 — $12.7 million
- Baby Driver — $6 million
- The Big Sick — $ 5 million
- Wonder Woman — $4.6 million
- Wish Upon — $2.5 million
