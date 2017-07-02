Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The latest Despicable Me movie is in theaters now, and it was a big hit at the US box office this past weekend. Estimates posted by Entertainment Weekly show that the animated film Despicable Me 3 featuring the voices of Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig brought in $75.4 million domestically for the June 30-July 2 period.

That's well ahead of the No. 2 film this weekend, Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, which pulled in $21 million. Rounding out the top five were Transformers: The Last Knight ($17 million), Wonder Woman ($15.6 million), and Cars 3 ($9.5 million).

Going back to Despicable Me 3, while it was far and away the No. 1 movie this weekend, it was the second-worst start for the Despicable Me/Minions franchise so far. It's below the openings for Minions ($115.7 million) and Despicable Me 2 ($83.5 million), but ahead of the first Despicable Me ($56.4 million). Also of note is that Despicable Me 3 played in 4,529 theaters in the US, the most ever for the franchise. Still, it's expected to be a massive movie, and it could cross $100 million over this 4th of the July holiday weekend.

US Box Office Estimates June 30-July 2: