Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The Pixar sequel Cars 3 took the top slot at the US box office this weekend, with a solid gross of $53.5 million. DC's Wonder Woman continued its impressive run and took a comfortable second place in its third week.

Cars 3's weekend haul is below that of either of its predecessors, with 2006's Cars opening with $60.1 million, and 2011's Cars 2 making $66.1 million. However, as Box Office Mojo points out, the huge merchandising profit that the franchise makes for Disney means that this slightly lower take will be of little cause for concern.

Wonder Woman made $40.7 million, dropping only 29% from last week. That's the third smallest third week decline ever for a film with a budget of more than $100 million, and fourth-biggest third weekend for a superhero movie, behind The Avengers ($55 million), Spider-Man ($45 million), and The Dark Knight ($42 million).

Elsewhere in the chart, the hip-hop drama All Eyez on Me debuted with $27.05 million, while the critically maligned Tom Cruise thriller The Mummy dropped to fourth place. Rounding out the Top 5 was the British shark thriller 47 Meters Down, which was only projected to make $5 million, but instead earned more than double that amount.

