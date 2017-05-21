Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is no longer the No. 1 movie in the United States. After spending two weeks at the top of the charts, the movie was beaten by newcomer Alien: Covenant this weekend.

It was close, as Covenant brought in $36 million, compared to $35.1 million for Guardians, according to box-office figures posted by Entertainment Weekly. Covenant might have been No. 1, but it wasn't the success that Fox might have hoped for, as it made around $15 million less than the $51 million that Prometheus made in its first US weekend.

As for Guardians, its $35.1 million pushed its total domestic haul over $300 million. Globally, the movie has now made $733 million with $430 million stemming from international markets.

Also of note this weekend is that King Arthur: Legend of the Sword made $6.85 million in the US to finish sixth, boosting its total domestic haul after two weeks to $27 million. Internationally, the movie is faring better, bringing in $66.2 million to date.

US Box Office Estimates For May 19-21.

As compiled by EW