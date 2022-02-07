Top 10 Best-Selling Games On Steam Last Week

The best-selling games of the past week on Steam have been announced, and Dying Light 2 dominated the charts. In the fifth week of 2022, Dying Light 2 held the top three positions, and held six of the top 10 spots overall. That's possible due to the game's various editions, all of which are selling well, it seems.

Outside of Dying Light 2, Lost Ark Platinum Founder's Pack landed at No. 4, with preorders for Elden Ring coming in at No. 6. It Takes Two ended the week as the eighth best-selling game, while Total War: Warhammer III preorders finished tenth. The lists are based on revenue, not unit sales.

To put Dying Light 2's launch on PC into context, it reached a peak concurrent record of more than 274,000, which is higher than what Halo Infinite was able to achieve--and that game was free (for multiplayer).

This data is available due to how Valve shares information publicly. Other PC stores and console platforms like PlayStation and Xbox do not share similar levels of detail about sales and player behavior.

Dying Light 2 is out now on most platforms, with a cloud-enabled Nintendo Switch version of the open-world zombie game coming later this year.

Steam Top Sellers Week Ended February 6

  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • Dying Light 2
  • Dying Light 2 Ultimate
  • Lost Ark Platinum Founder's Pack
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • Elden Ring
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • It Takes Two
  • Dying Light 2 Deluxe
  • Total War: Warhammer III

