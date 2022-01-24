Top 10 Best-Selling Games On Steam Last Week -- God Of War Sets A New Record

God of War becomes PlayStation's first-ever PC release to hold the No. 1 spot two weeks in a row on Steam.

By on

1 Comments

The Top 10 best-selling games for the third week of January (ending January 23) have been announced, and God of War reaches the top of the chart for a second week in a row. That's a very notable achievement because it is the first PlayStation-published game on PC to hit No. 1 two weeks in a row.

As analyst Daniel Ahmad reminds us, previous PlayStation releases Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn started at No. 1 during their launch weeks before falling off. Death Stranding, meanwhile, was published by 505 Games, not Sony (and it was at No. 1 for one week before dropping to No. 3 in week two).

Click To Unmute
  1. Desert Eagle: The Pop Culture Icon Nobody Uses - Loadout
  2. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Modes Presentation
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered's Guns
  4. Call Of Duty Still On PlayStation, Might Not Be Yearly | GameSpot News
  5. 20 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  6. 10 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Pokémon
  7. Where is Xur and What is He Selling - January 21, 2022
  8. In My Shadow - Story Trailer
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Aftermath: What Changed?
  10. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Launch Trailer
  11. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - First 10 Minutes of Gameplay
  12. PlayStation Reacts To Xbox & Activision News | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War - Ultra Wide Trailer | PC

"God of War is performing better than both," Ahmad said of God of War's sales performance relative to Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

God of War sold 19.5 million copies on PS4 before coming to PC, so it seems likely the game will cross the 20 million mark soon, but that's yet to be confirmed.

For more, check out GameSpot's gameplay video above to see God of War in action on PC. You can also read GameSpot's updated God of War review and see what other critics think of God of War for PC.

The next God of War game, Ragnarok, is scheduled for release later this year on PS5 and PS4.

Steam Top 10 Best-Selling Games Week Ending January 23

Via SteamDB

  1. God of War
  2. Monster Hunter: Rise
  3. Read or Not
  4. Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  5. Elden Ring
  6. Total War: Warhammer III
  7. Project Zomboid
  8. Valve Index VR Kit
  9. Warm Snow
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
God of War
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)