Top 10 Best-Selling Games On Steam Last Week -- God Of War Sets A New Record

The Top 10 best-selling games for the third week of January (ending January 23) have been announced, and God of War reaches the top of the chart for a second week in a row. That's a very notable achievement because it is the first PlayStation-published game on PC to hit No. 1 two weeks in a row.

As analyst Daniel Ahmad reminds us, previous PlayStation releases Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn started at No. 1 during their launch weeks before falling off. Death Stranding, meanwhile, was published by 505 Games, not Sony (and it was at No. 1 for one week before dropping to No. 3 in week two).

"God of War is performing better than both," Ahmad said of God of War's sales performance relative to Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

God of War sold 19.5 million copies on PS4 before coming to PC, so it seems likely the game will cross the 20 million mark soon, but that's yet to be confirmed.

The next God of War game, Ragnarok, is scheduled for release later this year on PS5 and PS4.

Steam Top 10 Best-Selling Games Week Ending January 23

