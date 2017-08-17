Top 10 Best-Selling Games In The US During July 2017

Splatoon 2 lands on top.

Last updated by on

3 Comments
Related
Splatoon 2
Follow
Final Fantasy XII
Follow
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Follow

The NPD Group today released US video game sales data for July 2017, covering both games and hardware. Nintendo's Switch shooter Splatoon 2 was the best-selling game of the month, with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild making up the Top 5.

Year-to-date, Ghost Recon: Wildlands remains the best-selling game of 2017, with Ubisoft still the top-selling publisher for the year.

In total, game sales for July 2017 amounted to $277 million, which is up 17 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date, dollar sales came to $2.7 billion, up 1 percent.

In terms of hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch was the top-selling platform of the month in the US. You can see our full report on US hardware sales here.

July 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)

*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*

  1. Splatoon 2*
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
  5. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  6. Injustice 2
  7. Mario Kart 8*
  8. Overwatch*
  9. Rainbow Six: Siege
  10. NBA 2K17

Top 10 Xbox One Games For July 2017

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Injustice 2
  3. Overwatch*
  4. Rainbow Six Siege
  5. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  6. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  7. Minecraft
  8. Forza Horizon 3
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  10. NBA 2K17

Top 10 PlayStation 4 Games For July 2017

  1. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  2. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Injustice 2
  5. MLB 17: The Show
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
  7. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  8. Overwatch*
  9. NBA 2K17
  10. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Top 10 Nintendo Switch Games For July 2017

  1. Splatoon 2*
  2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  3. Mario Kart 8*
  4. Arms*
  5. 1-2-Switch*
  6. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers*
  7. Lego City Undercover*
  8. Cars 3: Driven to Win*
  9. Fate/Extella: The Umbrai Star*
  10. Just Dance 2017*

Top 10 3DS Games For July 2017

  1. Pokemon Sun*
  2. Miitopia*
  3. Super Smash Bros.*
  4. Pokemon Moon*
  5. Super Mario Maker*
  6. Hey! Pikmin*
  7. Mario Kart 7
  8. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia*
  9. Ever Oasis*
  10. Mario Sports Superstars*

All-Platforms Year-To-Date Through July 2017

  1. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  3. For Honor
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  6. Injustice 2
  7. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  8. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  9. NBA 2K17
  10. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

All-Platforms 12 Months Rolling Ended July 2017

  1. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  2. Battlefield 1
  3. NBA 2K17
  4. Madden NFL 17
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  7. FIFA 17
  8. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  9. Final Fantasy XV
  10. For Honor

Filed under:
Splatoon 2
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Final Fantasy XII
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Grand Theft Auto V
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Injustice 2
Mario Kart 8
NBA 2K17
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Overwatch
Forza Horizon 3
    •   View Comments (3)
    Join the conversation
    There are 3 comments about this story
    Load Comments (3)