Top 10 Best-Selling Games In The US During July 2017
Splatoon 2 lands on top.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
The NPD Group today released US video game sales data for July 2017, covering both games and hardware. Nintendo's Switch shooter Splatoon 2 was the best-selling game of the month, with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild making up the Top 5.
Year-to-date, Ghost Recon: Wildlands remains the best-selling game of 2017, with Ubisoft still the top-selling publisher for the year.
In total, game sales for July 2017 amounted to $277 million, which is up 17 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date, dollar sales came to $2.7 billion, up 1 percent.
In terms of hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch was the top-selling platform of the month in the US. You can see our full report on US hardware sales here.
July 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)
*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*
- Splatoon 2*
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Injustice 2
- Mario Kart 8*
- Overwatch*
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- NBA 2K17
Top 10 Xbox One Games For July 2017
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Injustice 2
- Overwatch*
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Minecraft
- Forza Horizon 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- NBA 2K17
Top 10 PlayStation 4 Games For July 2017
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Injustice 2
- MLB 17: The Show
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Overwatch*
- NBA 2K17
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Top 10 Nintendo Switch Games For July 2017
- Splatoon 2*
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Arms*
- 1-2-Switch*
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers*
- Lego City Undercover*
- Cars 3: Driven to Win*
- Fate/Extella: The Umbrai Star*
- Just Dance 2017*
Top 10 3DS Games For July 2017
- Pokemon Sun*
- Miitopia*
- Super Smash Bros.*
- Pokemon Moon*
- Super Mario Maker*
- Hey! Pikmin*
- Mario Kart 7
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia*
- Ever Oasis*
- Mario Sports Superstars*
All-Platforms Year-To-Date Through July 2017
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- For Honor
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Injustice 2
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- NBA 2K17
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
All-Platforms 12 Months Rolling Ended July 2017
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- NBA 2K17
- Madden NFL 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- FIFA 17
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Final Fantasy XV
- For Honor
Join the conversation