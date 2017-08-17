Top 10 Best-Selling Games In The US During July 2017

The NPD Group today released US video game sales data for July 2017, covering both games and hardware. Nintendo's Switch shooter Splatoon 2 was the best-selling game of the month, with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild making up the Top 5.

Year-to-date, Ghost Recon: Wildlands remains the best-selling game of 2017, with Ubisoft still the top-selling publisher for the year.

In total, game sales for July 2017 amounted to $277 million, which is up 17 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date, dollar sales came to $2.7 billion, up 1 percent.

In terms of hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch was the top-selling platform of the month in the US. You can see our full report on US hardware sales here.

July 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)

*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*

Splatoon 2* Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Injustice 2 Mario Kart 8* Overwatch* Rainbow Six: Siege NBA 2K17

Top 10 Xbox One Games For July 2017

Grand Theft Auto V Injustice 2 Overwatch* Rainbow Six Siege Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Minecraft Forza Horizon 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops III NBA 2K17

Top 10 PlayStation 4 Games For July 2017

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Grand Theft Auto V Injustice 2 MLB 17: The Show Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Horizon: Zero Dawn Overwatch* NBA 2K17 Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Top 10 Nintendo Switch Games For July 2017

Splatoon 2* Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Mario Kart 8* Arms* 1-2-Switch* Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers* Lego City Undercover* Cars 3: Driven to Win* Fate/Extella: The Umbrai Star* Just Dance 2017*

Top 10 3DS Games For July 2017

Pokemon Sun* Miitopia* Super Smash Bros.* Pokemon Moon* Super Mario Maker* Hey! Pikmin* Mario Kart 7 Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia* Ever Oasis* Mario Sports Superstars*

All-Platforms Year-To-Date Through July 2017

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* For Honor Grand Theft Auto V Horizon: Zero Dawn Injustice 2 Mass Effect: Andromeda Resident Evil 7: Biohazard NBA 2K17 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

All-Platforms 12 Months Rolling Ended July 2017