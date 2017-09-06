Top 10 Best-Selling Games For Revealed For Past Week In Australia And New Zealand

What games sold the best in Australia and New Zealand last week? The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association today released the top-seller charts for the week ended September 3, and Ubisoft's Nintendo Switch strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle entered at No. 1 in Australia, though it was No. 3 in New Zealand, behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in that market.

Another notable new release last week outside of Kingdom Battle was Studio Wildcard's Ark: Survival Evolved. It entered at No. 2 in Australia and No. 9 in New Zealand.

You can see the full lists of best-selling physical games for the week ended September 3 on all platforms below. Note that digital sales are not included and specific unit sales were not disclosed.

Best-Selling Physical Games For Week Ended September 3

Australia

All Platforms

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Ark: Survival Evolved Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Madden NFL 18 F1 2017 Grand Theft Auto V Yakuza Kiwami Ghost Recon: Wildlands Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ark: Survival Evolved Madden NFL 18 F1 2017 Yakuza Kiwami Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rugby League Live 4

Xbox One

Ark: Survival Evolved Fallout 4 F1 2017 Madden NFL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 3 Battlefield 1 Rugby League Live 4 Minecraft Mass Effect: Andromeda

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Cars 3: Driven to Win Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Lego Dimensions Splatoon Just Dance 2017 Super Mario 3D World Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Mario Part 10

PlayStation Vita

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Strange of Sword City Operation babel: New Tokyo Legacy World of Final Fantasy Soul Sacrifice PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale Lego The Hobbit Lego Harry potter Years 5-7 God Wars: Future Past Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space

3DS

Tetris Ultimate Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Mario Kart 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns Miitopia Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Maker New Super Mario Bros. 2

Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 Arms 1-2-Switch Minecraft: Story Mode Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Lego City Undercover Just Dance 2017

PC

The Sims 4 Battlefield 1 Overwatch Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection The Sims 4 Get to Work The Sims 4 City Living Civilization VI Diablo III Battle Chest

New Zealand:

All Platforms

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom battle Madden NFL 18 Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Tekken 7 EA Sports UFC 2 Ark: Survival Evolved Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Madden NFL 18 Tekken 7 Battlefield 1 Ark: Survival Evolved Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Horizon: Zero Dawn EA Sports UFC 2 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Ark: Survival Evolved Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Madden NFL 18 Mass Effect: Andromeda EA Sports UFC 2 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD Lego Dimensions Lego City Undercover Xenoblade Chronicles X Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric Pokken Tournament Lego Marvel Avengers Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Hyrule Warriors Guitar Hero Live

PlayStation Vita

Lego: Jurassic World Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel One Piece: Burning Blood Minecraft Lego Marvel Avengers Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Injustice: Gods Among Us Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F 2nd Grand Kingdom God Eater 2: Rage Burst

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Pokemon Omega Ruby Super Mario Maker New Super Mario Bros. 2 Super Smash Bros. Donkey Kong Country Returns Mario Kart 7 Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Splatoon 2 Minecraft: Story Mode 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Arms Lego City Undercover Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

PC