Top 10 Best-Selling Games For Revealed For Past Week In Australia And New Zealand

The new Mario/Rabbids game started on top in Australia.

Last updated by on

What games sold the best in Australia and New Zealand last week? The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association today released the top-seller charts for the week ended September 3, and Ubisoft's Nintendo Switch strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle entered at No. 1 in Australia, though it was No. 3 in New Zealand, behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in that market.

Another notable new release last week outside of Kingdom Battle was Studio Wildcard's Ark: Survival Evolved. It entered at No. 2 in Australia and No. 9 in New Zealand.

No Caption Provided

You can see the full lists of best-selling physical games for the week ended September 3 on all platforms below. Note that digital sales are not included and specific unit sales were not disclosed.

Best-Selling Physical Games For Week Ended September 3

Australia

All Platforms

  1. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  2. Ark: Survival Evolved
  3. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  4. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  5. Madden NFL 18
  6. F1 2017
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Yakuza Kiwami
  9. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  10. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

PS4

  1. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Ark: Survival Evolved
  4. Madden NFL 18
  5. F1 2017
  6. Yakuza Kiwami
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  9. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  10. Rugby League Live 4

Xbox One

  1. Ark: Survival Evolved
  2. Fallout 4
  3. F1 2017
  4. Madden NFL 18
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Forza Horizon 3
  7. Battlefield 1
  8. Rugby League Live 4
  9. Minecraft
  10. Mass Effect: Andromeda

Wii U

  1. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Cars 3: Driven to Win
  3. Minecraft
  4. Mario Kart 8
  5. Lego Dimensions
  6. Splatoon
  7. Just Dance 2017
  8. Super Mario 3D World
  9. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
  10. Mario Part 10

PlayStation Vita

  1. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  2. Strange of Sword City
  3. Operation babel: New Tokyo Legacy
  4. World of Final Fantasy
  5. Soul Sacrifice
  6. PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale
  7. Lego The Hobbit
  8. Lego Harry potter Years 5-7
  9. God Wars: Future Past
  10. Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space

3DS

  1. Tetris Ultimate
  2. Pokemon Sun
  3. Pokemon Moon
  4. Mario Kart 7
  5. Donkey Kong Country Returns
  6. Miitopia
  7. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
  8. Super Smash Bros.
  9. Super Mario Maker
  10. New Super Mario Bros. 2

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  2. Mario Kart 8
  3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Arms
  6. 1-2-Switch
  7. Minecraft: Story Mode
  8. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  9. Lego City Undercover
  10. Just Dance 2017

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Battlefield 1
  3. Overwatch
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  6. Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
  7. The Sims 4 Get to Work
  8. The Sims 4 City Living
  9. Civilization VI
  10. Diablo III Battle Chest

New Zealand:

All Platforms

  1. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom battle
  4. Madden NFL 18
  5. Battlefield 1
  6. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  7. Tekken 7
  8. EA Sports UFC 2
  9. Ark: Survival Evolved
  10. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

PS4

  1. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Madden NFL 18
  4. Tekken 7
  5. Battlefield 1
  6. Ark: Survival Evolved
  7. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  8. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  9. EA Sports UFC 2
  10. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Xbox One

  1. Forza Horizon 3
  2. Ark: Survival Evolved
  3. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  4. Battlefield 1
  5. Madden NFL 18
  6. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  7. EA Sports UFC 2
  8. Minecraft
  9. Grand Theft Auto V

Wii U

  1. Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD
  2. Lego Dimensions
  3. Lego City Undercover
  4. Xenoblade Chronicles X
  5. Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric
  6. Pokken Tournament
  7. Lego Marvel Avengers
  8. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  9. Hyrule Warriors
  10. Guitar Hero Live

PlayStation Vita

  1. Lego: Jurassic World
  2. Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  3. One Piece: Burning Blood
  4. Minecraft
  5. Lego Marvel Avengers
  6. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  7. Injustice: Gods Among Us
  8. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F 2nd
  9. Grand Kingdom
  10. God Eater 2: Rage Burst

3DS

  1. Pokemon Sun
  2. Pokemon Moon
  3. Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
  4. Pokemon Omega Ruby
  5. Super Mario Maker
  6. New Super Mario Bros. 2
  7. Super Smash Bros.
  8. Donkey Kong Country Returns
  9. Mario Kart 7
  10. Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Mario Kart 8
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Minecraft: Story Mode
  6. 1-2-Switch
  7. Just Dance 2017
  8. Arms
  9. Lego City Undercover
  10. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Battlefield 1
  3. Total War Warhammer
  4. The Sims 4 Get to Work
  5. Star Wars Battlefront
  6. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  7. Far Cry Primal
  8. Ori and the Blind Forest
  9. The Sims 4 City Living
  10. Civilization VI

Filed under:
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Battlefield 1
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
ARK: Survival Evolved
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Grand Theft Auto V
F1 2017
Madden NFL 18
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
The Sims 4
Overwatch
Pokemon Sun / Moon
    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)