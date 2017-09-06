Top 10 Best-Selling Games For Revealed For Past Week In Australia And New Zealand
The new Mario/Rabbids game started on top in Australia.
What games sold the best in Australia and New Zealand last week? The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association today released the top-seller charts for the week ended September 3, and Ubisoft's Nintendo Switch strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle entered at No. 1 in Australia, though it was No. 3 in New Zealand, behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in that market.
Another notable new release last week outside of Kingdom Battle was Studio Wildcard's Ark: Survival Evolved. It entered at No. 2 in Australia and No. 9 in New Zealand.
You can see the full lists of best-selling physical games for the week ended September 3 on all platforms below. Note that digital sales are not included and specific unit sales were not disclosed.
Best-Selling Physical Games For Week Ended September 3
Australia
All Platforms
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Madden NFL 18
- F1 2017
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Madden NFL 18
- F1 2017
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rugby League Live 4
Xbox One
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Fallout 4
- F1 2017
- Madden NFL 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Horizon 3
- Battlefield 1
- Rugby League Live 4
- Minecraft
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8
- Lego Dimensions
- Splatoon
- Just Dance 2017
- Super Mario 3D World
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Mario Part 10
PlayStation Vita
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Strange of Sword City
- Operation babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- World of Final Fantasy
- Soul Sacrifice
- PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale
- Lego The Hobbit
- Lego Harry potter Years 5-7
- God Wars: Future Past
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
3DS
- Tetris Ultimate
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Miitopia
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Mario Maker
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
- Just Dance 2017
PC
- The Sims 4
- Battlefield 1
- Overwatch
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Civilization VI
- Diablo III Battle Chest
New Zealand:
All Platforms
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom battle
- Madden NFL 18
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Tekken 7
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Madden NFL 18
- Tekken 7
- Battlefield 1
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Madden NFL 18
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD
- Lego Dimensions
- Lego City Undercover
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
- Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric
- Pokken Tournament
- Lego Marvel Avengers
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Hyrule Warriors
- Guitar Hero Live
PlayStation Vita
- Lego: Jurassic World
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Minecraft
- Lego Marvel Avengers
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F 2nd
- Grand Kingdom
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Super Mario Maker
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Smash Bros.
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Mario Kart 7
- Harvest Moon: Skytree Village
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Splatoon 2
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Arms
- Lego City Undercover
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
PC
- The Sims 4
- Battlefield 1
- Total War Warhammer
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Far Cry Primal
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Civilization VI
