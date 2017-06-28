Top 10 Best-Selling Games For AU/NZ Revealed For Past Week
Dishonored 2 and Tekken 7 top the charts.
The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived, showing which physical games sold the best in both regions over the past week.
In Australia, Dishonored 2 was the No. 1 game on the all-platforms chart, with Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Overwatch rounding out the top five for the week ended June 25.
In New Zealand, Tekken 7 was the best-selling game of the week. Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Fallout 4, Prey, and Grand Theft Auto V making up the top five for New Zealand.
You can see the full Top 10 sales charts for Australia and New Zealand below. As usual, these are the all-platforms charts and they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended June 11. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia/New Zealand Top 10 All-Platforms Sales Charts:
Australia
- Dishonored 2
- Fallout 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Overwatch
- Mario Kart 8
- Rare Replay
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Battlefield 1
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
New Zealand
- Tekken 7
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Fallout 4
- Prey
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Battlefield 1
- NBA 2K17
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
