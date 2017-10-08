Top 10 Australia/New Zealand Charts Reveal The Week's Best Sellers
FIFA 18 tops the charts.
The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have been released. Unsurprisingly, the global hit football game, FIFA 18, topped the charts in both countries. It was the overall best-seller on the all-platform charts for each region, also dominating the console-specific charts (except for Nintendo Switch, where it was No. 2 behind Pokken Tournament DX in New Zealand).
Other titles that did well in both countries during the week include NBA 2K18, Destiny 2, and Forza Motorsport 7. Another notable game on the charts is Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, which four years after its initial release, continues to sell well.
You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended October 1. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia
All Platforms
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Project Cars 2
PlayStation 4
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Project Cars 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Fallout 4
Xbox One
- FIFA 18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- NBA 2K18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Minecraft
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Wii U
- Minecraft
- Star Fox Zero
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Just Dance 2017
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Just Dance 2016
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- Lego Dimensions
- Mario Part 10
- Skylanders SuperChargers
PlayStation Vita
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Minecraft
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z
- God Wars: Future Past
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Soul Sacrifice
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
Nintendo 3DS
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Pokemon Sun
- Yo-Kai Watch: Psychic Specters
- Pokemon Moon
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario Maker
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Miitopia
Nintendo Switch
- FIFA 18
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
- Lego Worlds
- Rayman Legends
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red
PC
- Total War Warhammer II
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
- Rainbow Six Siege
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- Overwatch
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
New Zealand
All Platforms
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft AUto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Project Cars 2
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
PlayStation 4
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Project Cars 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- EA Sports UFC 2
Xbox One
- FIFA 18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Horizon 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Minecraft
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Motorsport 6
Wii U
- Lego Dimensions
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Nintendo Land
- Guitar Hero: Live
- Disney Infinity 2.0
- Minecraft
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Shovel Knight
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Batman: Arkham Origins
PlayStation Vita
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Injustice 2: Gods Among Us
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- World of Final Fantasy
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- The Lego Movie Video Game
- Borderlands 2
- FIFA 13
- Grand Kingdom
- Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge
Nintendo 3DS
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Pokemon Sun
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Sega 3D Classics Collection
- Pokemon Moon
- Super Mario Maker
- Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia
- Yo-Kai Watch: Psychic Specters
Nintendo Switch
- Pokken Tournament DX
- FIFA 18
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Lego Worlds
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Dragon Ball: Zenoverse 2
- Splatoon 2
- Rayman Legends Arms
PC
- The Sims 4
- Total War Warhammer II
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfae
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- Titanfall 2
- Diablo III Battle Chest
