Top 10 Australia/New Zealand Charts Reveal The Week's Best Sellers

The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have been released. Unsurprisingly, the global hit football game, FIFA 18, topped the charts in both countries. It was the overall best-seller on the all-platform charts for each region, also dominating the console-specific charts (except for Nintendo Switch, where it was No. 2 behind Pokken Tournament DX in New Zealand).

Other titles that did well in both countries during the week include NBA 2K18, Destiny 2, and Forza Motorsport 7. Another notable game on the charts is Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, which four years after its initial release, continues to sell well.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended October 1. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia

All Platforms

FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Forza Motorsport 7 Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops III Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Pokken Tournament DX Project Cars 2

PlayStation 4

FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Project Cars 2 Rainbow Six Siege Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Ark: Survival Evolved Fallout 4

Xbox One

FIFA 18 Forza Motorsport 7 NBA 2K18 Grand Theft Auto V Destiny 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft Ark: Survival Evolved Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Wii U

Minecraft Star Fox Zero Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Just Dance 2017 Cars 3: Driven to Win Just Dance 2016 Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival Lego Dimensions Mario Part 10 Skylanders SuperChargers

PlayStation Vita

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Minecraft Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z God Wars: Future Past Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Soul Sacrifice Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space

Nintendo 3DS

Monster Hunter: Generations Metroid: Samus Returns Pokemon Sun Yo-Kai Watch: Psychic Specters Pokemon Moon Monster Hunter Stories Mario Kart 7 Super Mario Maker Donkey Kong Country Returns Miitopia

Nintendo Switch

FIFA 18 Pokken Tournament DX Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Lego Worlds Rayman Legends One Piece: Unlimited World Red

PC

Total War Warhammer II The Sims 4 The Sims 4 City Living The Sims 4 Get To Work Rainbow Six Siege The Sims 4 Get Together Overwatch World of Warcraft: Legion Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1

New Zealand

All Platforms

FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Forza Motorsport 7 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft AUto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Project Cars 2 Battlefield 1 Minecraft

PlayStation 4

FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Project Cars 2 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Rainbow Six: Siege EA Sports UFC 2

Xbox One

FIFA 18 Forza Motorsport 7 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Forza Horizon 3 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Minecraft Ghost Recon: Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V Forza Motorsport 6

Wii U

Lego Dimensions Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Nintendo Land Guitar Hero: Live Disney Infinity 2.0 Minecraft Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Shovel Knight Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Batman: Arkham Origins

PlayStation Vita

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Injustice 2: Gods Among Us Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham World of Final Fantasy Lego Marvel Super Heroes The Lego Movie Video Game Borderlands 2 FIFA 13 Grand Kingdom Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge

Nintendo 3DS

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Pokemon Sun Metroid: Samus Returns Sega 3D Classics Collection Pokemon Moon Super Mario Maker Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia Yo-Kai Watch: Psychic Specters

Nintendo Switch

Pokken Tournament DX FIFA 18 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Lego Worlds Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Dragon Ball: Zenoverse 2 Splatoon 2 Rayman Legends Arms

PC