Top 10 AU/NZ Sales Charts: Crash Bandicoot Remaster Stays On Top
Another week on top.
Another week, another No. 1 for Activision's Crash Bandicoot remaster. For the week ended August 13, the N. Sane Trilogy was yet again the top-selling physical game title in Australia and New Zealand. Apart from one week where it dropped to No. 2 after the release of Rugby League Live 4, it looks like the N. Sane Trilogy has been No. 1 every week since release.
Speaking about the game's commercial success earlier this month on an earnings call, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said, "Crash has surpassed all of our expectations by a pretty wide margin." Activision is considering more remasters of its other games, too.
For Australia Rugby League Live 4 was the second best-selling game of the week on the all-platforms charts, while Tekken 7 was No. 2 in New Zealand. Incredibly, coming up on four years after its release, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell well. By parent publisher Take-Two's latest count, the game had shipped an astonishing 80 million copies.
You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended August 13. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia
All-Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Rugby League Live 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Kart 8
- Prey
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Rugby League Live 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Uncharted 4: A THief's End
- The Last of Us
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Minecraft
Xbox One
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Prey
- Rugby League Live 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Battlefield 1
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Lego Dimensions
- Super Mario 3D World
- Mario Kart 8
- New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Ligui U
- Pokken Tournament
- Splatoon
- Super Smash Bros.
PlayStation Vita
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- God Wars: Future Past
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- Invizimals: The Alliance
- Minecraft
- PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale
- Smart As...
3DS
- Miitopia
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Hey! Pikmin
- Mario Kart 7
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Super Mario Maker
- Super Smash Bros.
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
- Super Bomberman R
- Disgaea 5 Complete
PC
- Rage
- The Sims 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Battlefield 1
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
- Redemption Cemetery: Grave Testimony & Salvation of the Lost
- The Sims 4 Get to Workl
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Civilization VI
New Zealand
All-Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot. N Sane Trilogy
- Tekken 7
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Rugby League Live 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Battlefield 1
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Doom
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Tekken 7
- Rugby League Live 4
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Battlefield 1
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Fallout 4
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports UFC
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Rugby League Live 4
- Rainbow Six Siege
Wii U
- Devil's Third
- FIFA 13
- Hyrule Warriors
- Pikmin 3
- Star Fox Zero
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- Disney Infinity 2.0
- Disney Infinity 3.0
- Just Dance 2016
- Lego City Undercover
PlayStation Vita
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Grand Kingdom
- Lego The Hobbit
- Lego: Jurassic World
- Natural Doctrine
- Rayman Legends
- Smart As...
- Spy Hunter 2012
- The Sly Trilogy
- World of Final Fantasy
3DS
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Miitopia
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Fire Emblem: Shadow of Valentia
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- Pokemon Y
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- 1-2-Switch
- Arms
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Disgaea 5 Complete
PC
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4: Get To Work
- Overwatch
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Rome: Total War
- The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff/Vampires/Backyard Stuff Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Daw of War III
- IL-2 Sturmovik
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Assassin's Creed I & II Ultimate Collection
