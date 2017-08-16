Top 10 AU/NZ Sales Charts: Crash Bandicoot Remaster Stays On Top

Another week, another No. 1 for Activision's Crash Bandicoot remaster. For the week ended August 13, the N. Sane Trilogy was yet again the top-selling physical game title in Australia and New Zealand. Apart from one week where it dropped to No. 2 after the release of Rugby League Live 4, it looks like the N. Sane Trilogy has been No. 1 every week since release.

Speaking about the game's commercial success earlier this month on an earnings call, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said, "Crash has surpassed all of our expectations by a pretty wide margin." Activision is considering more remasters of its other games, too.

For Australia Rugby League Live 4 was the second best-selling game of the week on the all-platforms charts, while Tekken 7 was No. 2 in New Zealand. Incredibly, coming up on four years after its release, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell well. By parent publisher Take-Two's latest count, the game had shipped an astonishing 80 million copies.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended August 13. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia

All-Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rugby League Live 4 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Prey The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rugby League Live 4 Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Uncharted 4: A THief's End The Last of Us Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Horizon: Zero Dawn Minecraft

Xbox One

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Prey Rugby League Live 4 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Battlefield 1

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft Cars 3: Driven to Win Lego Dimensions Super Mario 3D World Mario Kart 8 New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Ligui U Pokken Tournament Splatoon Super Smash Bros.

PlayStation Vita

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization God Wars: Future Past Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault God Eater 2: Rage Burst Invizimals: The Alliance Minecraft PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale Smart As...

3DS

Miitopia Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Donkey Kong Country Returns Hey! Pikmin Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Super Mario Maker Super Smash Bros. New Super Mario Bros. 2

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms 1-2-Switch Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Just Dance 2017 Lego City Undercover Super Bomberman R Disgaea 5 Complete

PC

Rage The Sims 4 Ghost Recon: Wildlands The Sims 4 City Living Battlefield 1 Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection Redemption Cemetery: Grave Testimony & Salvation of the Lost The Sims 4 Get to Workl The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Civilization VI

New Zealand

All-Platforms

Crash Bandicoot. N Sane Trilogy Tekken 7 Horizon: Zero Dawn Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Rugby League Live 4 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 2 Battlefield 1 Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Doom

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Horizon: Zero Dawn Tekken 7 Rugby League Live 4 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 2 Battlefield 1 Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Fallout 4

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Minecraft Forza Motorsport 6 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Rugby League Live 4 Rainbow Six Siege

Wii U

Devil's Third FIFA 13 Hyrule Warriors Pikmin 3 Star Fox Zero Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival Disney Infinity 2.0 Disney Infinity 3.0 Just Dance 2016 Lego City Undercover

PlayStation Vita

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Grand Kingdom Lego The Hobbit Lego: Jurassic World Natural Doctrine Rayman Legends Smart As... Spy Hunter 2012 The Sly Trilogy World of Final Fantasy

3DS

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Miitopia Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Pokemon Omega Ruby Fire Emblem: Shadow of Valentia Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon New Super Mario Bros. 2 Pokemon Y

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 1-2-Switch Arms Cars 3: Driven to Win Just Dance 2017 Lego City Undercover Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Disgaea 5 Complete

PC