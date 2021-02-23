Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster Looks Like It's Headed To Nintendo Switch

Nintendo of America has seemingly teased that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is headed to Nintendo Switch.

This all started with a tweet from Tony Hawk himself. He said he heard that Crash 4 is coming to new platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and wondered if Pro Skater 1 + 2 might also get that treatment. The Crash account then chimed in and tagged Activision to see if they could help. Then Nintendo of America got involved with its own tweet and the "eyes" emoji.

Now, this is far from a confirmation that Pro Skater 1 + 2 is headed to Nintendo Switch, as it might be just a bit of play fun on the part of Hawk and Nintendo of America.

However, all of the tweets came within a very short amount of time, so the signs point to this being an orchestrated play. Whatever the case, it would definitely be exciting to be able to play Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Nintendo Switch, so here's to hoping that happens.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular platforms on planet Earth right now, with sales so far outpacing the trajectory of the best-selling console in history, the PS2.

Vicarious Visions developed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for console and PC, but that team is now working on Diablo II: Resurrected, so it seems a potential port of the skateboarding game for Nintendo Switch might be developed by a different team, if it is indeed happening.