Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster Looks Like It's Headed To Nintendo Switch

Tony Hawk, Crash, Activision, and Nintendo all got involved in a social media frenzy this week.

By on

Comments

Nintendo of America has seemingly teased that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is headed to Nintendo Switch.

This all started with a tweet from Tony Hawk himself. He said he heard that Crash 4 is coming to new platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and wondered if Pro Skater 1 + 2 might also get that treatment. The Crash account then chimed in and tagged Activision to see if they could help. Then Nintendo of America got involved with its own tweet and the "eyes" emoji.

Now, this is far from a confirmation that Pro Skater 1 + 2 is headed to Nintendo Switch, as it might be just a bit of play fun on the part of Hawk and Nintendo of America.

However, all of the tweets came within a very short amount of time, so the signs point to this being an orchestrated play. Whatever the case, it would definitely be exciting to be able to play Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Nintendo Switch, so here's to hoping that happens.

No Caption Provided

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular platforms on planet Earth right now, with sales so far outpacing the trajectory of the best-selling console in history, the PS2.

Vicarious Visions developed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for console and PC, but that team is now working on Diablo II: Resurrected, so it seems a potential port of the skateboarding game for Nintendo Switch might be developed by a different team, if it is indeed happening.

Click To Unmute
  1. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  2. Best Zelda Commercials & Trailers (1986 - 2021)
  3. Guilty Gear Strive Beta - Crazy Combos For EVERY Character
  4. Tekken 7 - New Polish Fighter DLC Teaser Trailer
  5. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Two OUTBREAK Gameplay Trailer
  6. What To Know About Watch Dogs: Legion Online
  7. DIRT 5 - Official Energy Content Pack And Free Update Trailer
  8. Street Fighter V - Official Dan Introduction Trailer
  9. It Takes Two – Official Gameplay Trailer
  10. Rainbow Six's New Operator Has An Explosive Drone
  11. Guilty Gear Strive - Official I-No Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. BlizzCon 2021 Day 2 Panels Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)