Tony Hawk Says Pro Skater 3 + 4 Was In Development Before Activision Pulled The Plug On It

They'll tell you that you're close but no cigar.

By on

Comments

After Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released in late 2020 to positive reviews and sales, plans to give Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 the remake treatment were in development at Vicarious Visions but it was canceled according to the cover star of the skateboarding series. It sounds like CKY drummer Jess Margera was telling the truth.

In a livestream with Neversoft and Vicarious Visions veteran andyTHPS, Hawk said that the project was effectively killed after Activision merged the studio into Blizzard and rebranded it.

Click To Unmute
  1. Starfield - Everything to Know
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Flying Cars Thanks To New Mod | GameSpot News
  3. This Final Fantasy 7 Game Is Coming To Xbox | GameSpot News
  4. Rogue Trader Wants To Explore The Warhammer 40,000 Behind The War
  5. Return to Valoran City - Star Guardian 2022 | Official Event Teaser
  6. Courting Companions In Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas
  7. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Video Review
  8. Evil West - Extended Gameplay Trailer
  9. Fall Guys Free for All Gameplay Trailer
  10. Blown Away | Dragonlands Animated Trailer - Teamfight Tactics
  11. VALORANT - SHATTERED // Episode 5: DIMENSION Cinematic
  12. LEGO Brawls Release Date Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Video Review

"I mean that was the plan, you know, even up until the release date of this [THPS1+2] we were going 3 and 4, and then Vicarious got kind of absorbed, and then they were looking for other developers, and then it was over."

Hawk added that Activision did accept pitches from other studios to take over the project, but they didn't trust any other team to get the job done in the same way that Vicarious Visions had done. "They didn’t like anything they heard, and then that was it," Hawk explained. "Who knows? Maybe when the dust settles we'll figure it out. You never know. I never would've thought that we were going to do 1 and 2 20 years later."

In the run-up to Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, Hawk was pretty busy when he wasn't being almost recognized as himself. He did a cover of Millencolin's No Cigar and also flipped a series of custom skateboards that he put his literal blood into, which sold out disturbingly quick.

While more Tony Hawk remasters look unlikely for now, EA does have a team of veterans working on a new Skate title that will reportedly feature a collaborative free skate mode.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)